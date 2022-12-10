ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

ocsportszone.com

Five OC boys basketball teams competing in Cal High Tournament this week

California High School in Whittier is the site this week of the Inaugural Cal High 2022 Tournament, featuring five Orange County teams, according to coach and tournament director Joel Simonds. There are four games on Monday, Dec. 12 and then bracket play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tournament officials noted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

Northwood coach said team ‘competed right to the end’ in CIF State Bowl Game Final

Northwood players and coaches with the runner-up trophy after Saturday’s CIF State Bowl Championship Game. (Photo courtesy Northwood athletics). Northwood High School football players and coaches returned to Orange County Sunday after a long trip to Escalon in the San Joaquin Valley, disappointed with the result of their final game, but proud of a record-setting season.
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Crean Lutheran girls water polo team captures first tournament title

Crean Lutheran players and coaches after winning a tournament title. (Photo courtesy Michael Harkins, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls water polo team won its first tournament in program history in the inaugural season for the program. The Saints defeated El Modena 9-8 to capture the championship...
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
krcrtv.com

Thousands across Butte County lose power in multiple PG&E Outages

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, thousands have lost power due to widespread outages caused partly by severe weather. The largest of the outages is hitting the cities of Thermalito and Oroville. At least 6,484 people have lost power, and PG&E has yet to name when power may be returned to those residents.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Plumas County News

Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming

The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Wanted man arrested after leading police on short chase near Donner Creek

Officers with the Truckee Police and Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after a short chase. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m., officers located 43- year-old Oscar Martinez-Hernandez in the Shell gas station parking lot on Highway 89 South in Truckee. Martinez-Hernandez...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Banner Lassen Lab Draw Station Closed Until Further Notice

Effective today, December 12th, Banner Lassen’s Lab Draw Station, located at 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, will be closed until further notice. All lab services continue to be available at Banner Lassen Medical Center. In an announcement made by the hospital Friday, Banner Lassen Medical Center said that it is...

