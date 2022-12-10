Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Five OC boys basketball teams competing in Cal High Tournament this week
California High School in Whittier is the site this week of the Inaugural Cal High 2022 Tournament, featuring five Orange County teams, according to coach and tournament director Joel Simonds. There are four games on Monday, Dec. 12 and then bracket play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tournament officials noted...
ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
ocsportszone.com
Northwood coach said team ‘competed right to the end’ in CIF State Bowl Game Final
Northwood players and coaches with the runner-up trophy after Saturday’s CIF State Bowl Championship Game. (Photo courtesy Northwood athletics). Northwood High School football players and coaches returned to Orange County Sunday after a long trip to Escalon in the San Joaquin Valley, disappointed with the result of their final game, but proud of a record-setting season.
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran girls water polo team captures first tournament title
Crean Lutheran players and coaches after winning a tournament title. (Photo courtesy Michael Harkins, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls water polo team won its first tournament in program history in the inaugural season for the program. The Saints defeated El Modena 9-8 to capture the championship...
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE suggests that people stay home and off of the roads due to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Units says that they have been receiving multiple reports of power lines and trees down all across Butte County on Saturday. One such incident occurred on Middle Libby Road at Ramada Lane in Paradise, a large branch broke off and is blocking traffic.
krcrtv.com
Thousands across Butte County lose power in multiple PG&E Outages
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, thousands have lost power due to widespread outages caused partly by severe weather. The largest of the outages is hitting the cities of Thermalito and Oroville. At least 6,484 people have lost power, and PG&E has yet to name when power may be returned to those residents.
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
Sierra Sun
Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
kion546.com
“We all feel the hurt”: Colfax High School students mourn missing teen found dead
COLFAX, California (KOVR) — Shock and heartbreak hit a Placer County community after the body of missing 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area. The update from search crews spread fast and hit hard. “I’m just in shock right now. I’m in shock. You don’t...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
Plumas County News
Plumas buckle up — snow and wind are coming
The US National Weather Service Sacramento California has issued a winter storm warning for the North State including Plumas County, and snow forecasts for several roadways including Interstate 5, State Route 36 (East and West), State Route 44, State Route 70, State Route 89, and State Route 299 (East and West) for today through early Monday, Dec. 12.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
2news.com
Wanted man arrested after leading police on short chase near Donner Creek
Officers with the Truckee Police and Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after a short chase. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m., officers located 43- year-old Oscar Martinez-Hernandez in the Shell gas station parking lot on Highway 89 South in Truckee. Martinez-Hernandez...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
susanvillestuff.com
Banner Lassen Lab Draw Station Closed Until Further Notice
Effective today, December 12th, Banner Lassen’s Lab Draw Station, located at 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, will be closed until further notice. All lab services continue to be available at Banner Lassen Medical Center. In an announcement made by the hospital Friday, Banner Lassen Medical Center said that it is...
2news.com
California man arrested after traffic stop in Lincoln reveals suspected cocaine and $20,000 in cash
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln revealed drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash. Just before noon on November 27, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W Sunset Boulevard and Cincinnati Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln.
