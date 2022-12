The Vikings competed this weekend in the 48th annual Edgewood invitational and finished 4th out of a field of 27 teams. The Vikings were lead by Juniors J Cochran and Abel Ngoh Jr who were tournament champions. Other Vikings who placed finishing the weekend strong were Gus Domitor – 2nd, Matthew Wright – 3rd, Linc Krull – 4th, Sam keilholz – 5th, Mikey Owens – 6th, and Tristan Hatfield – 6th. It was a great showing and the Vikings head into next weekend ready for the SWOCA Coaches Classic in Middletown. Great Job Vikings!

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO