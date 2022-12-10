ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Sunbelt Business Brokers of the Carolinas Announces Sale of Midlands Plumbing Company

COLUMBIA, SC –– Sunbelt Business Brokers, a leading mergers and acquisitions adviser for privately held businesses, announces the sale of Fisher Solutions Inc. dba Dr. Rooter, a South Carolina corporation to Sims HoldCo LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company. Dr. Rooter provides full-service plumbing solutions to residential...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24 Hour Pickleball buys land for Lexington indoor facility

Lexington will soon be home to South Carolina's largest indoor pickleball facility. 24 Hour Pickleball purchased a plot of land at 4590 Augusta Rd. in Lexington for the new business, which will be the inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club. The plan is to build 12 pickleball courts,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Food Market in Summerton

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
SUMMERTON, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

USPS announces holiday service schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site

COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
COLUMBIA, SC

