Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Sunbelt Business Brokers of the Carolinas Announces Sale of Midlands Plumbing Company
COLUMBIA, SC –– Sunbelt Business Brokers, a leading mergers and acquisitions adviser for privately held businesses, announces the sale of Fisher Solutions Inc. dba Dr. Rooter, a South Carolina corporation to Sims HoldCo LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company. Dr. Rooter provides full-service plumbing solutions to residential...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
coladaily.com
24 Hour Pickleball buys land for Lexington indoor facility
Lexington will soon be home to South Carolina's largest indoor pickleball facility. 24 Hour Pickleball purchased a plot of land at 4590 Augusta Rd. in Lexington for the new business, which will be the inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club. The plan is to build 12 pickleball courts,...
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Stepp receives Matthew J. Perry Civility Award from Richland County Bar Association
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bobby Stepp, a member of Robinson Gray law firm, has received the Honorable Matthew J. Perry Civility Award, given annually by the Richland County Bar in honor of the distinguished federal judge. He received the award at the county bar’s annual meeting and Christmas party at...
abccolumbia.com
COMET Bus System to give free COVID-19 vaccines and gift cards to those eligible December 12th
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
US-521 bridge in Camden shifts thousands of drivers with bridge replacement
CAMDEN, S.C. — New traffic pattern signs flash on US-521 heading in and out of Camden as South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues its bridge replacement project. The new pattern shifts over 16,000 daily drivers to the newly opened bridge…. Residents like Henry Blackwell-Rodriguez III drives in the...
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WIS-TV
Food Market in Summerton
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
Nonstop progress: How CAE grew + improved in 2022
A look back at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)'s transformative year.
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WIS-TV
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
abccolumbia.com
USPS announces holiday service schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
Soda City Biz WIRE
New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site
COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
Comments / 1