ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGo65_0jdsMUXr00

LUSAIL, Qatar — American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl, 48, died early Saturday in Qatar while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to The Associated Press.

Wahl reportedly fell back in his seat in the press box at the Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time, according to the AP. Emergency personnel were contacted and they quickly responded to assist. He was reported deceased later.

U.S. Soccer released a statement following the news of Wahl’s death saying that the U.S. Soccer family is “heartbroken.”

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all,” said U.S. Soccer in the statement.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup, according to the AP.

Wahl on Monday reportedly wrote on his website that he had visited a medical clinic in Qatar, according to the AP. He said he tested negative for COVID-19 and felt like he may have had bronchitis which he was given antibiotics for.

Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, tweeted that she was thankful for the support following his death,.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband, Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” she said.

Wahl graduated from Princeton in 1996. He worked for Sports Illustrated from then until 2021, covering soccer and college basketball. In addition to that, he also worked for Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019, according to the AP. He eventually launched his own website.

No official cause of death has been released.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
AFP

Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

BTS star Jin started his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band's first member to enlist since a hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken over the K-pop juggernaut's uncertain future. But analysts said the announcement was timed because of the compulsory military duty.
The Associated Press

BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS,...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy