New Bern, NC

WITN

Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championships were decided over the weekend and two local schools earned championships. New Bern took 4A. East Duplin won its first-ever football title in class 2A. Here are some of the sights and sounds. “Put this on the news! Nobody...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Parade in New Bern celebrates High School Football Championship win

NEW BERN, Craven County — On December 13th, the City of New Bern will host a parade to honor the New Bern Bears in their High School Football Championship win. The Bear's victory on Friday, December 9th against the Grimsley Whirlies marked New Bern High School's fourth state title since 2007.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Final Football Rankings: New Bern tops statewide Top 25

HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.
NEW BERN, NC
WCBD Count on 2

UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois lands East Carolina transfer to bolster offensive line

Illinois has added some much needed help at the center position, seeing East Carolina transfer Avery Jones commit to Bret Bielema and the Illini Monday night. He chose the Illini over Missouri and South Carolina, among others. Jones is a former 4-star prospect out of high school and was previously...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Snow Hill, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Kinston High School basketball team will have a game with Greene Central High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
KINSTON, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke basketball sharpshooter refuses to miss

Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11

Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
