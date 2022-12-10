HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO