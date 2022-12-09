Moon Township, Pa – As the Robert Morris University men's and women's hockey teams continue to prepare to return to the ice for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colonials announced Tuesday they will host a doubleheader Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Clearview Arena at the RMU Island Sports Center to open their home schedules. The women will faceoff against Saint Anselm and the men will take on Bowling Green, with times to be announced at a later date.

