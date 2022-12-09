ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

rmucolonials.com

RMU Sets 2023 Schedule

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU football team announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday, which includes six home games at Joe Walton Stadium as well as five non-conference contests. In addition, 2023 marks the first year of the joint association of the Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), as the 10 combined teams, which includes six from the OVC and four from the Big South, will play a six-game league slate.
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Doubleheader To Open 2023 Home Slate for Colonials

Moon Township, Pa – As the Robert Morris University men's and women's hockey teams continue to prepare to return to the ice for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colonials announced Tuesday they will host a doubleheader Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Clearview Arena at the RMU Island Sports Center to open their home schedules. The women will faceoff against Saint Anselm and the men will take on Bowling Green, with times to be announced at a later date.
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Sooners Defeat RMU in Non-Conference Play

Norman, Okla. – The Robert Morris women's basketball team concluded its four-game road slate by dropping a 94-65 decision at No. 23 Oklahoma in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center. With the loss, the Colonials fall to 6-4 overall during the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Sooners improve to 8-1 overall this season.
NORMAN, OK
rmucolonials.com

RMU Unveils Hauck Family Hockey Endowed Scholarship

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU Department of Athletics announced Monday the Hauck Family Hockey Endowed Scholarship, which is to be given annually to support a men's and women's hockey student-athlete. The Hauck Family Hockey Endowed Scholarship was established by Edward and Jo Ann Hauck to help ensure the...
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Trio To Compete In World University Games

Moon Township, Pa. – The freshman duo of goaltender Maggie Hatch and defender Kaitlyn Schooley from the Robert Morris women's hockey team and former RMU Colonial Maggy Burbidge have each been invited to compete at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. Hatch and Schooley will represent for Team USA, while Burbidge will play for Team Canada.
MOON, PA

