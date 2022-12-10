Alabama man charged with murdering his mom held on $1 million bond

An Alabama man has been charged with murdering his own mother.

Bruce Lee Jones, 41, of Collinsville, Alabama, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Sandra Jelks, 62, also of Collinsville.

Collinsville police were called to investigate after Jelks was found dead in the living room of her home on Tuesday. She was the mother of a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office employee, so investigators from neighboring Cherokee County were brought in to work the case.

Jones was arrested on unrelated charges initially, but was formally charged with murder on Friday.

He was being held on a $1 million bond.

“It’s unfortunate that this horrible crime happened in the peaceful community of Collinsville,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Our DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office family has suffered a tragic loss and we ask for your prayers for the family of Sandra Jelks and the employee who lost a mother.

“I would like to thank the offices of Sheriff Jeff Shaver and District Attorney Mike O’Dell for Investigating this horrendous murder. I would also like to thank the Collinsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and the DeKalb County E.M.A. for their assistance in the investigation.”