Girls Water Polo: San Marcos Roars Into Villa Park Semifinals; Santa Barbara Loses in Quarterfinals; Dos Pueblos Beats L.B. Millikan

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO