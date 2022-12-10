ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Girls Water Polo: San Marcos Roars Into Villa Park Semifinals; Santa Barbara Loses in Quarterfinals; Dos Pueblos Beats L.B. Millikan

By Barry Punzal, Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

San Marcos Rolls Past Ventura in Water Polo, 15-2

San Marcos girls water polo celebrated senior day with a 15-2 win over Ventura in a battle of CIF-ranked teams on Wednesday. San Marcos is ranked fifth in CIF-SS Division 1 and Ventura is second in Division 2. Senior Sophia Panossian and freshman Charlotte Raisin each scored four goals and...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Girls Battle to Scoreless Draw

The defenses took charge for the San Marcos and Dos Pueblos girls soccer team in a 0-0 Channel League draw on Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium. The result leaves Dos Pueblos at 1-0-2 in league and San Marcos at 0-2-1. “It was a fast and physical battle in the midfield,” DP...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Cate Girls over Santa Ynez

The Cate girls rallied with a strong fourth quarter to beat Santa Ynez 38-31 at home Tuesday in a non-league matchup. Sophomore Sophia Ospina scored 10 of her 19 points in the final frame, after hitting a 3-point shot at the end of the third quarter to bring the Rams to within two at 20-18.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Sunrise

Subscribe to our free P.M. Report to receive the day’s headlines weekdays at 4:15 p.m. You might also like our free A.M. Report.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Blanks Orcutt Academy in Scrimmage Soccer Match

Josh Hansen scored the first two Laguna Blanca goals in a 5-0 scrimmage win against Orcutt Academy. Controlling the game throughout, the Owls got two more goals in the first half from Beckett Smythe and Alex McClintock. They added a fifth goal in the second half from Mason Berg.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Terence ‘Terry’ Patricke Daly of Solvang, 1924-2022

Terry Daly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 the age of 98 in his home at Atterdag Village in Solvang, surrounded by his family. He was born in Onaway, Michigan, to James and Margaret Daly on Aug. 4, 1924, in what became a household of 11 children. Terry...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

2205 Oak Park Ln, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Beautiful, light-filled Spanish Colonial Revival home conveniently located near Oak Park, Cottage Hospital, & downtown Santa Barbara. With an extensive remodel completed in 2017, the ±1541 sqft main residence consists of 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen & living room enjoy an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. French doors connect the interior living space to the outdoor dining deck & backyard. A spacious second story primary suite includes a generous walk-in closet & bathroom, & spectacular mountain views from the private patio. Clean, modern finishes throughout. Separate ±372 sqft auxiliary structure could be used as workshop or home office. Additional features include Sunrun solar panels, EV charger, tankless water heater, veggie beds & various fruit trees.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Celebrate Holiday Season With Festive Native Yuletide Flora

It’s bright red fruit lend toyon the moniker “Christmas berry.”. While it may not be a classic winter wonderland, the South Coast does boast several festive flora for the winter season. Among them are California holly and the region’s two genera of mistletoe — and a bonus mentioned later on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: ‘Hi Let’s Eat!’ An Iconic Sign Resurrected

Our town like all others has a forest of signs that identify businesses and beckon potential customers to enter and look around. We don’t give them much thought until one that’s been there for over 60-years is suddenly slated for a trip to the landfill. One such sign...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Event Honors Agents, Welcomes Board Members

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) hosted its 115th Installation & Awards Luncheon on Dec. 2. I was proud to attend, and be a part of, this wonderful celebration. This is a day not to highlight how many homes agents sell or how much money they make, but to showcase the amazing contributions Realtors and affiliates make to our local community.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy