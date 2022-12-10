Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson could sign with major Braves rival in free agency?
Dansby Swanson may be going the way of ex-teammate Freddie Freeman. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the free agent shortstop Swanson appears to be a possibility for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022, remains unsigned after spending the first seven seasons of his career on the Atlanta Braves.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia
We’re reviewing all 316 players to play in Houston’s system in 2022. Freylin Garcia is a six-foot-three, 170 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Guayubin, DR. Born on December 6, 1997, Garcia signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. Garcia spent 2016 through 2018 at...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Dansby Swanson’s free agent market is “going to explode”
The shortstop market is flooding with demand as more than a handful of teams have a need at the position; however, the supply isn’t even close to fulfilling the appetite of those in need. With Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner off the board, there are only two high-quality options left on the free agent market — Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The former of which is the prize for many teams this winter. And if Correa does go before Swanson, the Georgia native’s market is “going to explode.”
Yardbarker
Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis
The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
Yardbarker
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season. There are plenty of routes the Red...
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be returning one of the most beloved players of the previous two decades despite what appeared to be mutual interest. Catcher Christian Vázquez has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be in the $30 million range.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Continue To Eye A Top MLB Superstar
MLB free agency continues to be an area where the Chicago Cubs are searching for talent going into 2023. After signing former New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, the team continues to search for more talent. However, the Cubs are keeping a close eye on one top MLB superstar in...
MLB threatened players from investigating juiced balls
Major League Baseball has denied that any so-called “juiced balls” were still in circulation during the 2022 season, and the league seems to have gone to great lengths to prevent anyone from concluding otherwise. Meredith Wills, the astrophysicist who discovered that MLB used two different baseballs in 2021,...
