Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
‘Enchanted' Lights Are Shimmering at a Beautiful Buellton Garden
Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $25 adult, $10 children ages 3 to 10, and children 2 and under are admitted free. ALFRESCO ADVENTURES... around the Santa Ynez Valley, the sort of out-in-the-fresh-air gadabouts that are lit by all of that soft SYV-style sunshine, are famous well beyond the region. There are vibrant vineyard tours, and wine-themed picnics, and bespoke barbecues, and visits to the storied shops and tasting rooms of Solvang. But there are also notable nighttime happenings, too, the kind of after-sunset experiences that are a bit chillier, rather crisper, and more about the moon's ethereal beauty than the golden afternoons synonymous with the area. One such star-bright event is enjoying its inaugural run at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton, and there are two upcoming weeks to bask in its gentle joy, twinkly charms, and shrub-sweet spectacle.
Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel
One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
