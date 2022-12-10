ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain

GOLETA, Calif. — This year's holiday parade scheduled for today was canceled due to forecasted rain. A decision was made this morning by the parade's organizers, the Goleta Lions Club. The parade won't be pushed to another date, but it will return in 2023. In a press release the organizers said, "We will miss seeing The post Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Enchanted' Lights Are Shimmering at a Beautiful Buellton Garden

Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $25 adult, $10 children ages 3 to 10, and children 2 and under are admitted free. ALFRESCO ADVENTURES... around the Santa Ynez Valley, the sort of out-in-the-fresh-air gadabouts that are lit by all of that soft SYV-style sunshine, are famous well beyond the region. There are vibrant vineyard tours, and wine-themed picnics, and bespoke barbecues, and visits to the storied shops and tasting rooms of Solvang. But there are also notable nighttime happenings, too, the kind of after-sunset experiences that are a bit chillier, rather crisper, and more about the moon's ethereal beauty than the golden afternoons synonymous with the area. One such star-bright event is enjoying its inaugural run at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton, and there are two upcoming weeks to bask in its gentle joy, twinkly charms, and shrub-sweet spectacle.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel

One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal

A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport

Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA

