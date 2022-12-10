CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may experience some snow to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 12, there will be a 10% chance of snow before 5 p.m. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 and north-northeast winds at 5–15 mph. This evening, there will be a 70% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with cloudy skies, a low of 12 and windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO