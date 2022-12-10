ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.

The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.

Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.

Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final, the stakes could hardly be higher. The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer’s ultimate prize. For Messi, victory against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is a chance to finally get his hands on the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career. In doing so, he would push ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also never won a World Cup, in the long-running rivalry between the two greatest players of their generation.
A World Cup of chaos has yielded a final for the ages: Argentina vs. France

AL KHOR, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup began amid controversy with chaos. It began here at the Al Bayt Stadium with a night all about Qatar, then quickly turned upside down. It pushed Argentina to the brink after less than 48 hours, and soon discarded Belgium and Germany. It continued, all the way to the semifinals, with Morocco and Croatia — and that, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the feet of two giants, is where it ended.
An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever

The growth of Major League Soccer continues to be highlighted, and the 2022 World Cup is only boosting that case. Heading into the tournament, 36 MLS players were featured on rosters competing in Qatar. Some of the more notable ones were among those that have already shined on the world stage such as Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiri, Hector Herrera among others. But for anyone that follows the league closely, it is many of the talented younger players who continue displaying how far MLS has come in its 28 years of existence.
