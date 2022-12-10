ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most

It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
ARIZONA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
WASHINGTON STATE
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The List

The 5 Best States For Millennials Might Surprise You

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, and their reputation supersedes them. This generation has a history of negative press. Since the topic became popular, older generations have labeled them as lazy and entitled, mainly due to the fact that many of them were given things like participation awards as young children. Beyond all the negativity, though, millennials are also one of the most adaptive and open-minded generations thus far. Unlike their parents and grandparents, most are well-educated and embrace diversity and change, per Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
KTVZ

Starving bees are robbing hives as their keepers try everything to save them

Their busy, buzzing business partners pollinate everything from almonds in California to blueberries in Maine, so few people understand the state of American agriculture quite like Florida beekeepers. But colliding climate crises have left few as sad and worried. The storms and droughts of ’22 had already taken their toll...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy