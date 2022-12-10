ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Rough weather Tuesday followed by cool weather Wednesday through the weekend

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that this region could experience severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by cooler weather settling into the region, with the coldest day being Saturday with a high in the low 50’s, and the coldest morning being Sunday with a low in the mid 30’s.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

