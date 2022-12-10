Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Several Blockbuster Films Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Lake Charles Imperial Calcasieu Museum ‘Holiday Art Under the Oak’
Don't miss the return of Art Under the Oak presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) The open-air holiday market is set to take place Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 3 pm. Save the date!. Just in time for Christmas, do all your holiday shopping under...
kjas.com
Rough weather Tuesday followed by cool weather Wednesday through the weekend
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that this region could experience severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by cooler weather settling into the region, with the coldest day being Saturday with a high in the low 50’s, and the coldest morning being Sunday with a low in the mid 30’s.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Man arrested after shot fired into a home
A Sulphur man was arrested earlier this week after a gunshot was fired into a home.
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0