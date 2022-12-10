ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

Details emerge from Brittney Griner’s special envoy during US return

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy