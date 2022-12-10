Read full article on original website
Related
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar
The former Sports Illustrated writer and fierce critic of Qatari rulers died during a match after reportedly feeling unwell.
Details emerge from Brittney Griner’s special envoy during US return
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0