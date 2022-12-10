Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
Ladder Match Made Official For Next Week’s WWE RAW
Tonight on RAW, The Miz tried to steal Dexter Lumis’ bag of money, but it didn’t go so well. But, Gargano and Lumis came to the conclusion that Miz can get his money back if he beats Dexter in a match. But, not just any match, a Ladder Match. Adam Pearce made the match official, so next week, the money will be hung up high and the only way to get it is the climb a ladder and retrieve it. Who will climb the ladder to grab the cash? Miz? Lumis? We’ll find out next week on RAW!
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Calls Dominik Mysterio The Toughest Man In WWE
Rhea Ripley has big praise for Dominik. The Judgement Day appeared on RAW Talk following RAW. On RAW , Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka, but not before Asuka spit blue mist in Dominik’s face. Now, Rhea Ripley call’s her ”Latino Heat” the toughest man in WWE. You can see the clip below.
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
William Regal Will Have A Vice President Role In WWE
William Regal was released by WWE, back in January 2022 and was brought in by All Elite Wrestling two months later as the mentor for the emerging faction, Blackpool Combat Club. He had a successful run in AEW, however, reports emerged that he was on his way out after Triple H took creative control of WWE.
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
Original Plan For Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration Segment Revealed
It looks like WWE had more in mind for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on this week’s SmackDown. This past week on SmackDown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday by recreating his infamous milk truck segment by dowsing the Alpha Academy with milk while Gable Steveson stood by his side. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed the original plan for the segment where he was supposed to hose down an unspecified number of heels with milk to close out the show.
Four Matches Added To 12/13/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – December 13. – Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. – Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate...
Vince McMahon Documentary Preview Revealed By VICE TV
The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary will premiere on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. On VICE TV. VICE TV posted a preview clip of the documentary, which you can see below. The two-hour special’s official synopsis reads, “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has...
Shawn Michaels Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To The WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, and has been engaged with some of NXT’s hottest talents since. There have been questions raised regarding Apollo’s status since his move to NXT. Shawn Michaels during the post-Deadline press conference made it clear that NXT has no intention of losing Apollo Crews to the main roster.
AEW Dark Tapings Returns To Universal Studios On 12/17/22
Universal Studios welcomes back AEW. AEW Dark has not been taped at their usual Universal Studios since August. In recent months, they’ve been taping AEW Dark before AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in arena’s across the United States and Canada. Now, they’re back to Universal Studios for AEW Dark Tapings on December 17th.
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television
AEW have made a big hire in order to aid their production. According to PW Insider, AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansbury, who was the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. It is also being reported that Michael will start his duties this week. “We are told he...
WATCH: The Gunn Club Appears On Hey! (EW)
The Gunn’s Have Daddy Issues. Every week, RJ City interviews a new AEW star for “Hey! (EW)” and they’re comedy gold. This week, he’s sat down with Austin and Colten Gunn, AKA the Ass Boys. You can check out the video below for a good laugh.
Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Swerve In Our Glory ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. Swerve In Our Glory defeats Shane Taylor Promotions: JD Griffey and Swerve Strickland kicked off the match, both men going back and forth with some very fun counters. But, the everyone in the crowd wanted to see the two big boys go at it and finally, the former partners stepped in across from each other. Keith Lee and Shane Taylor were standing across from each other ready to go and Swerve tagged himself in to monstrous boo’s. Swerve was bringing it to Shane Taylor for a bit, but the size was just too much to overcome and Taylor took control. Eventually, Swerve broke away and made the tag and here we go! Keith and Shane traded shots back and forth until Taylor got the best of the exchanged with a big forearm shot that dropped Lee. Things started to break down with everyone in the ring until Taylor hit Swerve with a crazy rope hung stunner. You could see Keith and Swerve slowly start to break down with each other throughout the match and eventually, they got back on the same page, that was until Keith accidentally hit Swerve with a forearm and Taylor took control, hitting Keith with his signature welcome to the land, which almost finished the match. Swerve then walked out on Keith after getting up from being hit. Then, JD Griffey accidentally hit Taylor and led to Keith hitting his finish on Griffey for the win. Lots of tag team breakdowns here!
