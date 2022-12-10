Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defeats Daniel Garcia: Garcia and Yuta both used a closed fist early on in the match. You could feel the anger coming off of both men as they did everything in their power to hurt each other. Wheeler was the first to use a rope break in the match. He quickly used two more after and used up all three of his breaks. Daniel locked in a submission and forced suits to break out. They were slapping the hell out of each other back and forth. They traded piledriver a back and forth but in the end, Yuta knocked out Garcia with some elbow shots for the win and new PURE champion!
Claudio Castagnoli And Wheeler Yuta Sing After Ring Of Honor Final Battle Goes Off The Air
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight. The powerhouse made The Ocho tap out to The Big Swing. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. According to PW Insider,...
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
Shawn Michaels Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To The WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, and has been engaged with some of NXT’s hottest talents since. There have been questions raised regarding Apollo’s status since his move to NXT. Shawn Michaels during the post-Deadline press conference made it clear that NXT has no intention of losing Apollo Crews to the main roster.
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Ladder Match Made Official For Next Week’s WWE RAW
Tonight on RAW, The Miz tried to steal Dexter Lumis’ bag of money, but it didn’t go so well. But, Gargano and Lumis came to the conclusion that Miz can get his money back if he beats Dexter in a match. But, not just any match, a Ladder Match. Adam Pearce made the match official, so next week, the money will be hung up high and the only way to get it is the climb a ladder and retrieve it. Who will climb the ladder to grab the cash? Miz? Lumis? We’ll find out next week on RAW!
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees Almost 100,000 Jump Up In Viewership, Key Demo Also Increases
The numbers are in for this week’s explosive edition of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 rating the show drew last Friday.
Photos: Cris Urena's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic photoshoots over the years. Prominent model Cris Urena has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in special fashion. Urena posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Urena is one of the most prominent...
Original Plan For Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration Segment Revealed
It looks like WWE had more in mind for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on this week’s SmackDown. This past week on SmackDown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday by recreating his infamous milk truck segment by dowsing the Alpha Academy with milk while Gable Steveson stood by his side. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed the original plan for the segment where he was supposed to hose down an unspecified number of heels with milk to close out the show.
William Regal Will Have A Vice President Role In WWE
William Regal was released by WWE, back in January 2022 and was brought in by All Elite Wrestling two months later as the mentor for the emerging faction, Blackpool Combat Club. He had a successful run in AEW, however, reports emerged that he was on his way out after Triple H took creative control of WWE.
Four Matches Added To 12/13/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – December 13. – Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. – Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate...
Elias Holds A Tribute Concert For Matt Riddle On RAW
Tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Elias had a tribute concert for Matt Riddle. Matt is on the shelf for six weeks due to an injury, according to WWE. But, our very own Cassidy Haynes broke the news of the real reason for Riddle’s absence, which is rehab. You can read that news here. Elias was then interrupted by Solo Sikoa, which set up a singles match between the two competitors with Sami Zayn at ringside.
AEW Dark Tapings Returns To Universal Studios On 12/17/22
Universal Studios welcomes back AEW. AEW Dark has not been taped at their usual Universal Studios since August. In recent months, they’ve been taping AEW Dark before AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in arena’s across the United States and Canada. Now, they’re back to Universal Studios for AEW Dark Tapings on December 17th.
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Results (12/11/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 21 event on December 11 from The 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. The event aired on RPW On Demand. You can read the full results for the show below. – Shaun Jackson def. JJ Gale. – Luke Jacobs def. Chris Bronson.
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television
AEW have made a big hire in order to aid their production. According to PW Insider, AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansbury, who was the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. It is also being reported that Michael will start his duties this week. “We are told he...
Kurt Angle Jokes About Returning To Retirement After SmackDown Birthday Celebration
During his birthday celebration, Kurt Angle hosed down The Alpha Academy while Gable Steveson stood by his side. This was a throwback to Angle’s infamous milk truck segment. After SmackDown went off the air, the WWE roster came out to celebrate his birthday. Following the birthday celebration, Kurt Angle...
