Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defeats Daniel Garcia: Garcia and Yuta both used a closed fist early on in the match. You could feel the anger coming off of both men as they did everything in their power to hurt each other. Wheeler was the first to use a rope break in the match. He quickly used two more after and used up all three of his breaks. Daniel locked in a submission and forced suits to break out. They were slapping the hell out of each other back and forth. They traded piledriver a back and forth but in the end, Yuta knocked out Garcia with some elbow shots for the win and new PURE champion!
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
Shawn Michaels Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To The WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, and has been engaged with some of NXT’s hottest talents since. There have been questions raised regarding Apollo’s status since his move to NXT. Shawn Michaels during the post-Deadline press conference made it clear that NXT has no intention of losing Apollo Crews to the main roster.
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Match of the Year Candidates of 2022
With 2022 almost coming to an end, the debate of the best wrestlers, matches, promotions and more can begin. One of the biggest subjects to debate will be regarding match of the year, and this year is very open to many, especially considering the amount of awesome wrestling 2022 has had.
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Calls Dominik Mysterio The Toughest Man In WWE
Rhea Ripley has big praise for Dominik. The Judgement Day appeared on RAW Talk following RAW. On RAW , Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka, but not before Asuka spit blue mist in Dominik’s face. Now, Rhea Ripley call’s her ”Latino Heat” the toughest man in WWE. You can see the clip below.
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees Almost 100,000 Jump Up In Viewership, Key Demo Also Increases
The numbers are in for this week’s explosive edition of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 rating the show drew last Friday.
Original Plan For Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration Segment Revealed
It looks like WWE had more in mind for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on this week’s SmackDown. This past week on SmackDown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday by recreating his infamous milk truck segment by dowsing the Alpha Academy with milk while Gable Steveson stood by his side. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed the original plan for the segment where he was supposed to hose down an unspecified number of heels with milk to close out the show.
NJPW World Tag League Night Night Nine Results (12/11/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its World Tag League tournament on December 11 from Acrye Himeji in Hyogo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (7-2, 14 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale...
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television
AEW have made a big hire in order to aid their production. According to PW Insider, AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansbury, who was the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. It is also being reported that Michael will start his duties this week. “We are told he...
Four Matches Added To 12/13/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – December 13. – Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. – Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate...
AEW Dark Tapings Returns To Universal Studios On 12/17/22
Universal Studios welcomes back AEW. AEW Dark has not been taped at their usual Universal Studios since August. In recent months, they’ve been taping AEW Dark before AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in arena’s across the United States and Canada. Now, they’re back to Universal Studios for AEW Dark Tapings on December 17th.
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
ROH Six-Man Championships: Dalton Castle And The Boys vs. The Embassy
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Six-Man Championships: The Embassy defeats Dalton Castle and The Boys: This was pure chaos, as you could imagine six men flying around would be. The Embassy was very dominant in this match but the boys and Dalton wouldn’t give up. Toa Liona hit a double Samoan Drop on both Boys and basically had them dead to rights, but one small misstep had Dalton back in control for his team. But, the three on one was just too much. The Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on a boy for the win. Toa Liona, Kaun and Brian Cage are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Swerve In Our Glory ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. Swerve In Our Glory defeats Shane Taylor Promotions: JD Griffey and Swerve Strickland kicked off the match, both men going back and forth with some very fun counters. But, the everyone in the crowd wanted to see the two big boys go at it and finally, the former partners stepped in across from each other. Keith Lee and Shane Taylor were standing across from each other ready to go and Swerve tagged himself in to monstrous boo’s. Swerve was bringing it to Shane Taylor for a bit, but the size was just too much to overcome and Taylor took control. Eventually, Swerve broke away and made the tag and here we go! Keith and Shane traded shots back and forth until Taylor got the best of the exchanged with a big forearm shot that dropped Lee. Things started to break down with everyone in the ring until Taylor hit Swerve with a crazy rope hung stunner. You could see Keith and Swerve slowly start to break down with each other throughout the match and eventually, they got back on the same page, that was until Keith accidentally hit Swerve with a forearm and Taylor took control, hitting Keith with his signature welcome to the land, which almost finished the match. Swerve then walked out on Keith after getting up from being hit. Then, JD Griffey accidentally hit Taylor and led to Keith hitting his finish on Griffey for the win. Lots of tag team breakdowns here!
NXT New Years Evil Set For January 10, 2023
Immediately into 2023, New Years Evil will arrive. On Saturday at NXT Deadline 2022, it was announced that NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This will be the third New Year’s Evil event for the promotion. Last year saw Bron Breakker capture his first WWE NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, a vignette was shown with images of a woman from the neck down who promised to ring in the New Year on January 10th. Shawn Michaels later announced that the two winners of the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline would challenge the respective Champions at the event. We now know who that will be.
