ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. Swerve In Our Glory defeats Shane Taylor Promotions: JD Griffey and Swerve Strickland kicked off the match, both men going back and forth with some very fun counters. But, the everyone in the crowd wanted to see the two big boys go at it and finally, the former partners stepped in across from each other. Keith Lee and Shane Taylor were standing across from each other ready to go and Swerve tagged himself in to monstrous boo’s. Swerve was bringing it to Shane Taylor for a bit, but the size was just too much to overcome and Taylor took control. Eventually, Swerve broke away and made the tag and here we go! Keith and Shane traded shots back and forth until Taylor got the best of the exchanged with a big forearm shot that dropped Lee. Things started to break down with everyone in the ring until Taylor hit Swerve with a crazy rope hung stunner. You could see Keith and Swerve slowly start to break down with each other throughout the match and eventually, they got back on the same page, that was until Keith accidentally hit Swerve with a forearm and Taylor took control, hitting Keith with his signature welcome to the land, which almost finished the match. Swerve then walked out on Keith after getting up from being hit. Then, JD Griffey accidentally hit Taylor and led to Keith hitting his finish on Griffey for the win. Lots of tag team breakdowns here!

2 DAYS AGO