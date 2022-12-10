Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
bodyslam.net
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
bodyslam.net
NJPW World Tag League Night Night Nine Results (12/11/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its World Tag League tournament on December 11 from Acrye Himeji in Hyogo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (7-2, 14 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale...
bodyslam.net
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees Almost 100,000 Jump Up In Viewership, Key Demo Also Increases
The numbers are in for this week’s explosive edition of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Original Plan For Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration Segment Revealed
It looks like WWE had more in mind for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on this week’s SmackDown. This past week on SmackDown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday by recreating his infamous milk truck segment by dowsing the Alpha Academy with milk while Gable Steveson stood by his side. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed the original plan for the segment where he was supposed to hose down an unspecified number of heels with milk to close out the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
bodyslam.net
ROH Six-Man Championships: Dalton Castle And The Boys vs. The Embassy
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Six-Man Championships: The Embassy defeats Dalton Castle and The Boys: This was pure chaos, as you could imagine six men flying around would be. The Embassy was very dominant in this match but the boys and Dalton wouldn’t give up. Toa Liona hit a double Samoan Drop on both Boys and basically had them dead to rights, but one small misstep had Dalton back in control for his team. But, the three on one was just too much. The Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on a boy for the win. Toa Liona, Kaun and Brian Cage are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Calls Dominik Mysterio The Toughest Man In WWE
Rhea Ripley has big praise for Dominik. The Judgement Day appeared on RAW Talk following RAW. On RAW , Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka, but not before Asuka spit blue mist in Dominik’s face. Now, Rhea Ripley call’s her ”Latino Heat” the toughest man in WWE. You can see the clip below.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Documentary Preview Revealed By VICE TV
The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary will premiere on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. On VICE TV. VICE TV posted a preview clip of the documentary, which you can see below. The two-hour special’s official synopsis reads, “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
bodyslam.net
ROH Tag Team Championships Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Tag Team Championships Dog Collar Match: The Briscoes defeat FTR: This match was bloody almost immediately. And it got even bloodier! At one point, even the referee was busted opened. Chairs were used, the chain was heavily used, tables, fists, headbutts and anything you could think of to hurt each-other, they did it! Mark Briscoe took a nasty bump off the top onto some chairs on the outside of the ring, Dax was Suplexed onto chairs off the top inside of the ring, it was all out war. But, in the end, Jay Briscoe choked out Dax with the chain for the win! And new tag team champs! After the match, The Gunn Club attacked FTR.
bodyslam.net
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 12 Results (12/3/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twelve of its show on December 3. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the show below. – GI Jane def. BK Rhythm. – Adriana Gambino & Gigi Gianni def. The...
