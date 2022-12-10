Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
bodyslam.net
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
bodyslam.net
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
bodyslam.net
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees Almost 100,000 Jump Up In Viewership, Key Demo Also Increases
The numbers are in for this week’s explosive edition of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Documentary Preview Revealed By VICE TV
The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary will premiere on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. On VICE TV. VICE TV posted a preview clip of the documentary, which you can see below. The two-hour special’s official synopsis reads, “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has...
ComicBook
Massive Bray Wyatt Tease Dropped During WWE Raw
Bray Wyatt's logo has been popping up on WWE television ever since the former WWE Champion returned at Extreme Rules, leading fans to believe that he'll be forming a faction with various other wrestlers. The one person who has consistently been haunted by the logo is Alexa Bliss, who famously aligned with The Fiend in late 2020 before betraying him at WrestleMania 37 in a match with Randy Orton (in a storyline that never got a satisfying conclusion). Bliss has been teasing a return to that darker persona over the past few weeks, and after defeating Bayley to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship, Bliss was suddenly confronted by the logo again. As if in a trance, she immediately set up Bianca Belair for a Sister Abigail, only to quickly snap out of it and back off.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Tapings Returns To Universal Studios On 12/17/22
Universal Studios welcomes back AEW. AEW Dark has not been taped at their usual Universal Studios since August. In recent months, they’ve been taping AEW Dark before AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in arena’s across the United States and Canada. Now, they’re back to Universal Studios for AEW Dark Tapings on December 17th.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To The WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, and has been engaged with some of NXT’s hottest talents since. There have been questions raised regarding Apollo’s status since his move to NXT. Shawn Michaels during the post-Deadline press conference made it clear that NXT has no intention of losing Apollo Crews to the main roster.
bodyslam.net
Jay White Thinks Sasha Banks Would Be A Great Bullet Club Member
Recently, rumors have swirled about Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) status in the pro-wrestling world. Multiple reports have came in about Sasha heading to NJPW for an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. Now, in a new interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White, says that he believes the former Sasha Banks would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
