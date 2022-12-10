ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.

The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.

Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.

Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les...
After World Cup success, Morocco has renewed aims to host

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The idea that Morocco could co-host the 2030 World Cup with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal seemed a bit crazy when it was floated four years ago. It doesn't seem so crazy now. Morocco has gained status inside FIFA and credibility with fans by...
Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final, the stakes could hardly be higher. The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer's ultimate prize. For Messi, victory against France at...
Portugal coach quits after World Cup exit in quarterfinals

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit, the Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday, after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal's exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals. The 68-year-old Santos reached an amicable agreement with the federation to leave...
Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia:. Argentina has beaten Croatia 3-0 to reach the World Cup final. Julián Álvarez scored twice and Lionel Messi added a goal from the penalty spot to lead Argentina to its sixth World Cup final and second in the last three tournaments. La Albiceleste lost the 2014 final to Germany, and won the title in 1978 and 1986.
Croatia, Morocco target third-place medal at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco, but "immortality" is at stake when the two teams meet in Saturday's third-place playoff. Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest at...
An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever

The growth of Major League Soccer continues to be highlighted, and the 2022 World Cup is only boosting that case. Heading into the tournament, 36 MLS players were featured on rosters competing in Qatar. Some of the more notable ones were among those that have already shined on the world stage such as Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiri, Hector Herrera among others. But for anyone that follows the league closely, it is many of the talented younger players who continue displaying how far MLS has come in its 28 years of existence.
Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina...
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
