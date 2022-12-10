Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Hermon boys hoops wins season opener against Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks boys basketball opened their season with a 56-47 win over Waterville on Saturday. The young Hawks’ play was highlighted by the performances of sophomores Maddox Kinney and Bryce Edwards, along with freshman Brody Hurd. Hermon (1-0) will next play on the road at Orono...
foxbangor.com
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
foxbangor.com
Brewer freshman swimmer sets program record in first ever varsity meet
BREWER – Over at Brewer, one freshman swimmer just found her way into the program’s record books in what was just her first ever varsity meet with the Witches. In their opening night win over George Stevens Academy, where they won 112-42, freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur set the program record in the 100-yd backstroke, completing the race with a time of 58:08. So after her first ever meet, her name is etched in Brewer history. She’s been swimming for over six years with club teams, and now she is finally at the high school level- and she’s just pumped to be there and on the record board.
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey heads into winter break as a top-20 team in the nation
ORONO – At the Alfond, Maine women’s hockey is under year one of the Molly Engstrom era, and halfway through her first season the Black Bears are sitting as a consensus top-20 team in the nation. In all of the major polls (USHCO, Pairwise) Maine is one of...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey takes hottest start in years into break
ORONO – After winning three straight game, including one over No. 10 Clarkson, Maine women’s ice hockey are No. 18 in the nation. “We get a lot of confidence from…winning those games,” senior captain Morgan Trimper says. “[We] know we can hang with the top-15 teams in the country.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Rotary Club puts on community lighting contest
BANGOR — Community members are showcasing their holiday cheer with some impressive light displays. The Bangor Rotary Club is hosting a community lighting contest throughout towns and cities in the Greater Bangor Area. People are encouraged to view the light displays on homes and organizations, and then vote for...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
foxbangor.com
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
foxbangor.com
Police investigate car partially in Penobscot River
BANGOR- Bangor police are investigating a crash that happened early this morning. Sgt. Jason McAmbley said just about 2:30 a.m. Bangor Police responded to an accident on State Street near Cascade Park. The vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire. McAmbley said when first responders...
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
foxbangor.com
Castine community rallies around Maine Maritime students
CASTINE — Flags were at half staff today at Maine Maritime Academy after four students were killed early Sunday morning in a car crash on Route 166 in Castine. Students of the Maine Maritime community were back at the scene of the incident showing their respects to Luke Simpson, Chase Fossett, Brian Kenealy and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, adding to the memorial laid at the place they lost their lives.
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
foxbangor.com
Fatal Student Crash
CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy held a vigil to remember the four students that lost their lives in Saturday’s devastating crash. Communities all along New England are mourning the loss of four Maine Maritime Academy students. Police confirm Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron all...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
