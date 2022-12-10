ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 289 results: Liz Carmouche taps Juliana Velasquez with armbar to retain flyweight title

By Matthew Wells
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gg2aJ_0jdrrulT00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Liz Carmouche left no doubt about the outcome of her rematch with former champion Juliana Velasquez.

After a controversial TKO stoppage in their first meeting in April, Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) leaned on her grappling strengths, and found a way to submit Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) in the second round to keep the flyweight title around her waist.

The women’s flyweight title fight was the Bellator 289 co-main event at Mohegan Sun Arena and aired on Showtime.

Carmouche immediately raced across the cage, punching to set up a takedown attempt. The result was a clinch against the cage, where they would jockey for position for the majority of the round. Some fans were vocal in their displeasure, and referee Kevin McDonald called for action as the time ticked away. With 30 seconds remaining, they were separated, but Carmouche went right back in for a takedown and completed it.

Velasquez landed a nice punch to start the second, but Carmouche put her on the mat again with a takedown. The former champ popped back up, but the clinch against the cage continued. After adjusting, Carmouche returned it to the ground and worked her way to full mount.

As Velasquez attempted to throw her legs up to reverse position, Carmouche locked up the left arm and began cranking back. Velasquez tried to defend, but was forced to tap at 4:24.

During her post-fight interview, Carmouche said she heard Velasquez’s arm pop, which explains why she was taken out of the cage to receive medical attention and did not wait for the official result to be announced.

Carmouche also called for the addition of a Bellator women’s bantamweight division and fights against Ilima-Lei MacFarlane and Kana Watanabe.

Up-to-the-minute results of Bellator 289 include:

  • Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:24 – for women’s flyweight title
  • Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 2:39 – bantamweight grand prix semifinal
  • Dalton Rosta def. Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Ilara Joanne def. Denise Kielholtz via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)
  • Jaleel Willis def. Kyle Crutchmer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Cris Lencioni def. Cody Law via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Christian Echols def. Pat Downey via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:27
  • Kai Kamaka def. Kevin Boehm via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:23
  • Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:23
  • Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 289.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

