ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post

Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Red Sox ‘had a good sense’ Xander Bogaerts was leaving before he signed with the Padres

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted that he knew Bogaerts was likely leaving even as reports swirled that the two sides were close to a contract agreement. Xander Bogaerts’s decision to leave Boston for San Diego late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning was a surprise to many. It wasn’t just because he was actually leaving the Red Sox, but there were also several rumors indicating that a deal for him to remain was imminent.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Bland Tampa Bay stadium rendering roundly mocked

The Tampa Bay Rays have long been locked in a will-they-won’t-they saga with the city of St. Petersberg and the Tampa region over whether or not they’ll stay. The crux of the issue is that the Major League Baseball team needs a new stadium. However, if the latest rendering is any indication, that’s not going to get too many people excited about attending Rays games in the future.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Bieksa On Chara Story: ‘One Of The Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’

As promised by Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek in a tweet on Thursday, former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shot down a recent story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara as ‘One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard’. In case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy