Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post
Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Red Sox ‘had a good sense’ Xander Bogaerts was leaving before he signed with the Padres
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted that he knew Bogaerts was likely leaving even as reports swirled that the two sides were close to a contract agreement. Xander Bogaerts’s decision to leave Boston for San Diego late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning was a surprise to many. It wasn’t just because he was actually leaving the Red Sox, but there were also several rumors indicating that a deal for him to remain was imminent.
Padres rumors: Could Xander Bogaerts help San Diego land Vazquez?
The San Diego Padres have already made a huge splash this offseason by inking shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million. With Bogaerts now in the fold, will the Padres look to sign the former Boston Red Sox All-Star’s teammate, catcher Christian Vazquez?. Rumors: Could the San Diego...
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
thecomeback.com
Bland Tampa Bay stadium rendering roundly mocked
The Tampa Bay Rays have long been locked in a will-they-won’t-they saga with the city of St. Petersberg and the Tampa region over whether or not they’ll stay. The crux of the issue is that the Major League Baseball team needs a new stadium. However, if the latest rendering is any indication, that’s not going to get too many people excited about attending Rays games in the future.
Yardbarker
Bieksa On Chara Story: ‘One Of The Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’
As promised by Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek in a tweet on Thursday, former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shot down a recent story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara as ‘One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard’. In case...
Comments / 0