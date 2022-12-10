ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The sports world mourns the death of prominent sportswriter Grant Wahl

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UFLU_0jdrlpi400

Grant Wahl, a longtime American sportswriter, died on Friday.

The journalist and New York Times best-selling author was covering the World Cup in Doha, Qatar and reporting on the quarterfinals match between Argentina and Netherlands.

His wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, confirmed the news on her Twitter account. The United States Soccer Federation celebrated Wahl’s ability to “advance human rights” through his words.

Wahl’s coverage was critical of the Qatari World Cup organizers and their apathy surrounding the death of migrant workers. Wahl was also previously detained for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights.

Wahl reportedly collapsed in the media tribune and was removed from the stadium on a stretcher, per the Los Angeles Times. The initial cause of death is unknown.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, posted on Instagram that Grant was healthy and believes that the journalist was killed.

The media world and the soccer world remembered Wahl after the horrible and unimaginable tragedy.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death

The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup  Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
iheart.com

Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup

CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
RadarOnline

Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'

Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 9, leaving the world perplexed at what caused the seemingly "healthy" writer's sudden passing. Although no evidence of foul play has been officially released to the public, Grant's brother believes his death was a homicide.Eric Wahl, who is a gay man, claimed his brother may have been murdered after he was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow flag pride shirt. "I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup," he said in an emotional statement that...
TheDailyBeast

Second Journalist Dies While Covering Qatar World Cup

A reporter covering the FIFA World Cup “died suddenly,” a Qatar newspaper reported—the same day a security guard was left in intensive care after falling at one of the tournament’s stadiums.The Doha-based Gulf Times announced Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam “passed away recently.” The Qatari reporter “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the Gulf Times tweeted. “We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.”How and when al-Misslam died remain unclear. But the announcement of his death came on the same day that a security...
The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Distractify

U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Responds to His Death at the World Cup

Most sports fans have eagerly been following the excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, amidst the fanfare and friendly inter-country rivalry, tragedy has struck. American journalist Grant Wahl, who has covered professional sports for more than 20 years, suddenly died in attendance at the World Cup.
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
TheDailyBeast

World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death

A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup: Argentina's superstar is having the best international tournament of his career

At the age of 35, Lionel Messi has been arguably the best player at the 2022 World Cup in what will probably be his last. The Argentina superstar has carried over his sensational form at Paris Saint-Germain onto the international stage with 17 goals and 16 assists so far this season for club and country, an astonishing accomplishment before the middle of December. Now he's looking to put a bow on his career with the biggest trophy of all and is just two wins away.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy