The sports world mourns the death of prominent sportswriter Grant Wahl

Grant Wahl, a longtime American sportswriter, died on Friday.

The journalist and New York Times best-selling author was covering the World Cup in Doha, Qatar and reporting on the quarterfinals match between Argentina and Netherlands.

His wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, confirmed the news on her Twitter account. The United States Soccer Federation celebrated Wahl’s ability to “advance human rights” through his words.

Wahl’s coverage was critical of the Qatari World Cup organizers and their apathy surrounding the death of migrant workers. Wahl was also previously detained for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights.

Wahl reportedly collapsed in the media tribune and was removed from the stadium on a stretcher, per the Los Angeles Times. The initial cause of death is unknown.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, posted on Instagram that Grant was healthy and believes that the journalist was killed.

The media world and the soccer world remembered Wahl after the horrible and unimaginable tragedy.