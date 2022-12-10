ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreak for the Hoosiers: Syracuse takes College Cup in PKs

Indiana’s quest for a 9th national title will continue for at least one more year. The Hoosiers (14-4-7, 3-1-4 B1G) fell to the Syracuse Orange (20-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) in penalty kicks at WakeMed Park in Cary, NC. Amferny Sinclair scored the winning penalty for Syracuse after 110 breathtaking minutes of soccer, including seven rounds of penalty kicks.
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County

Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022

Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – December 12, 2022

The Buschkoetter Revocable Trust, by Diane M. Buschkoetter (trustee), to TMLB Farm, LLC. N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 20.208 acres; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 10 acres; N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w, 77.01 acres; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w.
