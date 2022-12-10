Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
indianahq.com
Heartbreak for the Hoosiers: Syracuse takes College Cup in PKs
Indiana’s quest for a 9th national title will continue for at least one more year. The Hoosiers (14-4-7, 3-1-4 B1G) fell to the Syracuse Orange (20-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) in penalty kicks at WakeMed Park in Cary, NC. Amferny Sinclair scored the winning penalty for Syracuse after 110 breathtaking minutes of soccer, including seven rounds of penalty kicks.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12
Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Report: Kentucky Has 'Reached Out' to NC State QB Transfer Devin Leary
Kentucky football is one of many programs around the country that's in the market for a new starting quarterback. Will Levis' career as a Wildcat is officially over, meaning there are big shoes to fill for whoever is under center in Lexington for the 2023 season. Many play-callers have ...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
Devin Carter opts out of bowl game, no decision on future
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, but the rest of his future is unclear at this time. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Arizona in Real Time
It's Indiana and Arizona, two of the premier programs in college basketball, hooking up on a Saturday night in Las Vegas. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game straight from press row, with highlights and opinion included as well.
Duke basketball: Jeremy Roach's status for Wake Forest game
Duke basketball captain and junior point guard Jeremy Roach suffered a toe injury late in the first half of the team's most recent loss: to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game on Nov. 27. Although he returned to that game before seeing his usual full load of minutes...
wamwamfm.com
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five
For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.
WISH-TV
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
This North Carolina Steakhouse Is Decked Out For Christmas & It Looks So Magical
When it comes to decorating, some restaurants choose to go all out for the holidays. Whether it's draping their walls in red and green decor or stringing lights around the entirety of the building, these establishments add an air of magic to the season. Angus Barn in Raleigh, NC is...
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022
Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – December 12, 2022
The Buschkoetter Revocable Trust, by Diane M. Buschkoetter (trustee), to TMLB Farm, LLC. N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 20.208 acres; Pt. NE NE s29, t2s, r5w, 10 acres; N 1/2 NE s29, t2s, r5w, 77.01 acres; N 1/2 NW s29, t2s, r5w.
Comments / 0