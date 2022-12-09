Denver Instagram influencer filmed using his 2000 HP Lamborghini Huracan’s exhaust to wake up a sleeping homeless person

Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Most-used excuses to dodge holiday events
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here. From parties to shopping to dinners, it feels like there is hardly any time to stop and breathe.
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
My child loves drag story time, but the uptick in shooting threats make me afraid to go. I'm sad to say goodbye to it.
The author shares how she's been taking her child to drag story time since infancy and how she doesn't understand why anyone would threaten them.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
LGBTQ+ club almost set on fire just hours before Club Q shooting
A Hispanic LGBTQ+ nightclub in Denver is sharing its concerns after someone tried to set their building on fire just hours before the Club Q shooting.Around 11 a.m. Saturday before the Club Q shooting, surveillance video from the Potrero nightclub on East Virginia Avenue in Glendale shows a man with a suitcase walking up to the building, setting the club's curtains on fire with a lighter. Business manager Dawn Owens says she's afraid that there was malintent behind these actions. Though there is no clear indication that this incident was connected to the Club Q shooting, Owens finds it odd."When...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
FBI, Mexico police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide
A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release. Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching...
Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire
Thomas Purdy lost everything, including his family, when his apartment building was destroyed in a fire. Now, he's stuck on the street.
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Westword
Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town
Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia. The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
