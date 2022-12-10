Read full article on original website
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
Percentages: FG .489, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Mitchell 2-7, Love 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Garland 1-6, Osman 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 3, Okoro 3, E.Mobley). Turnovers: 15 (Garland 4, E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, LeVert 2, Love, Okoro, Stevens). Steals: 7...
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64
Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54
Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
AUSTIN PEAY 86, LINDSEY WILSON 61
Percentages: FG .385, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji). Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji,...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67
Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
LITTLE ROCK 83, PHILANDER SMITH 54
Percentages: FG .346, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (A.Johnson 2-3, Woods 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Childs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Johnson, Childs). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 5, Rufus 3, A.Johnson 2, D.Johnson 2, Reese 2, Roberson 2, Kellah). Steals: 7 (Roberson 3, A.Johnson,...
ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70
Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Monday's Scores
Fall Mountain vs. Stevens, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
Cavaliers fall by one against the Spurs after a nail-biting fourth quarter
After coming back from being down by 17 points, the Cavaliers lost 112-111 to the Spurs Monday night.
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN (Hooking), 4:24; Barrie, EDM (Tripping), 12:28; Shaw, MIN (Cross Checking), 13:12; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Delay of Game), 14:01. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Penalties_Barrie, EDM...
