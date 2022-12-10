Read full article on original website
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54
Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
AUSTIN PEAY 86, LINDSEY WILSON 61
Percentages: FG .385, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji). Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji,...
ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70
Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
All of the players from Utah football, BYU football and Utah State football who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
LITTLE ROCK 83, PHILANDER SMITH 54
Percentages: FG .346, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (A.Johnson 2-3, Woods 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Childs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Johnson, Childs). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 5, Rufus 3, A.Johnson 2, D.Johnson 2, Reese 2, Roberson 2, Kellah). Steals: 7 (Roberson 3, A.Johnson,...
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64
Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67
Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
