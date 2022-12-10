ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Grizzlies blow by short-handed Hawks

Tyus Jones had 22 points and a season-high 11 assists, and the host Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game, earning a 128-103 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jones was 8 for 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, to go along with three steals. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
Albany Herald

Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into stands

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing the ball into the stands a day earlier. Young chucked the ball in celebration after the Hawks' A.J. Griffin scored on a buzzer-beater to defeat the Bulls, 123-122 in overtime on Sunday in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade

On the latest episode of Open Floor, Rohan and Chris begin by discussing the early returns of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray trades from the summer. Which team is best positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season? They discuss Atlanta's chances.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Reports: Pistons G Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit Pistons combo guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham needs season-ending surgery on his left shin, multiple outlets reported Monday. Cunningham sustained a stress fracture to his shin and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. The decision comes after several weeks of rest, consultations and discussions, per the reports. He's expected to be fully recovered and ready for the 2023-24 season.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Blue Jays Add Chris Bassitt to Improve Their Shaky Rotation

Trying not to waste their offensive might, the Blue Jays dipped into the free agent market for the sixth time in the past four years to find second-tier starting pitching. Toronto reached agreement with 34-year-old righthander Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63 million deal. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.
Albany Herald

Report: Brittney Griner undecided on WNBA return

When, or if, Brittney Griner plans to return to the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, is undecided, her agent told ESPN. Lindsay Kagawa Colas, speaking about Griner's first days since her release from a Russian penal colony, said Griner grabbed a basketball on Sunday for the first time since she was taken into custody in February.
Albany Herald

MNF: Patriots and Cardinals Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The New England Patriots (6-6) head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) for this week’s Monday Night Football contest. The Cardinals are home dogs, with the Patriots favored by 1.5, and the game total has been set at 42.5.

