Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Albany Herald
Grizzlies blow by short-handed Hawks
Tyus Jones had 22 points and a season-high 11 assists, and the host Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game, earning a 128-103 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jones was 8 for 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, to go along with three steals. He...
Albany Herald
Hawks-Grizzlies Blazers NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Hawks have a quick turnaround Monday in Memphis following an overtime victory on Sunday that ended their three-game losing streak. They’ll face the Grizzlies, winners of their last five, at the FedEx Forum for the first time this season.
Albany Herald
Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into stands
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing the ball into the stands a day earlier. Young chucked the ball in celebration after the Hawks' A.J. Griffin scored on a buzzer-beater to defeat the Bulls, 123-122 in overtime on Sunday in Atlanta.
Albany Herald
Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade
On the latest episode of Open Floor, Rohan and Chris begin by discussing the early returns of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray trades from the summer. Which team is best positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season? They discuss Atlanta's chances.
Albany Herald
Reports: Pistons G Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit Pistons combo guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham needs season-ending surgery on his left shin, multiple outlets reported Monday. Cunningham sustained a stress fracture to his shin and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. The decision comes after several weeks of rest, consultations and discussions, per the reports. He's expected to be fully recovered and ready for the 2023-24 season.
Albany Herald
Blue Jays Add Chris Bassitt to Improve Their Shaky Rotation
Trying not to waste their offensive might, the Blue Jays dipped into the free agent market for the sixth time in the past four years to find second-tier starting pitching. Toronto reached agreement with 34-year-old righthander Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63 million deal. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.
NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan as top awards reimagined
As part of reimagining many of its top awards, the NBA is renaming the MVP award after Michael Jordan. Four other awards are being renamed, and a Clutch Player of the Year Award is being added.
Albany Herald
Report: Brittney Griner undecided on WNBA return
When, or if, Brittney Griner plans to return to the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury, is undecided, her agent told ESPN. Lindsay Kagawa Colas, speaking about Griner's first days since her release from a Russian penal colony, said Griner grabbed a basketball on Sunday for the first time since she was taken into custody in February.
Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown's evolution well suited for improving defense
Josh Brown slid under the radar for the Arizona Coyotes defense corps, but has become hard to miss on the ice. From his intimidating size on the blue line at 6'5" to his willingness drop the gloves, Brown has become a stable force on the Coyotes' improving defense this season. ...
Albany Herald
MNF: Patriots and Cardinals Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The New England Patriots (6-6) head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) for this week’s Monday Night Football contest. The Cardinals are home dogs, with the Patriots favored by 1.5, and the game total has been set at 42.5.
Comments / 0