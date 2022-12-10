ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Slugger Josh Bell brings Guardians needed power, protection

CLEVELAND (AP) — Whether in Washington or San Diego or the postseason, Josh Bell kept an eye on the Guardians last season. So impressed by their scrappy, single-swinging style, Bell decided to join them. Bell officially signed his two-year, $33 million contract with Cleveland on Monday, giving the AL...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

New England 27, Arizona 13

Ari_FG Prater 33, 14:52. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: I.Simmons 5 interception return to New England 36; McCoy 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 3, New England 0. NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 3 pass to...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy