Porterville Recorder

NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67

Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
DEKALB, IL
Porterville Recorder

ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71

Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64

Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Portland 133, Minnesota 112

Percentages: FG .495, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Edwards 3-3, Russell 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Reid 1-1, Ryan 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Anderson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54

CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 83, PHILANDER SMITH 54

Percentages: FG .346, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (A.Johnson 2-3, Woods 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Childs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Johnson, Childs). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 5, Rufus 3, A.Johnson 2, D.Johnson 2, Reese 2, Roberson 2, Kellah). Steals: 7 (Roberson 3, A.Johnson,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

Oral Roberts 84, Liberty 70

LIBERTY (6-4) Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Rode 3-7 0-0 8, McGhee 8-15 2-2 24, Porter 3-3 0-0 8, Venzant 3-3 2-3 8, Peebles 4-7 1-1 9, Warfield 2-2 0-0 6, Cleveland 0-2 2-2 2, Preston 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 9-10 70.
Porterville Recorder

Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

New England 27, Arizona 13

NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Ari_Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. NE_McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32. NE_Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. RUSHING_New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1. PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

AUSTIN PEAY 86, LINDSEY WILSON 61

Percentages: FG .385, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji). Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

