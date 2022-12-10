Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Northern Freeze 42. Christ's Household of Faith 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
Comments / 0