KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
KITV.com
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
KITV.com
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
foxwilmington.com
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
"I'm grateful to be alive, I think God was definitely looking watching over me."
Moped hit-and-run on Diamond Head Road leaves two in serious condition
The Honolulu Police Department said that on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 9:20 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred between a moped and an unknown vehicle.
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
Man dies in head-on collision, 19-year-old arrested
A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Tudor Chirila, 77, pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder during an arraignment in First Circuit Court as he appeared virtually from Oahu Community Correctional Center. The former...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High-profile violent crimes in state’s top tourist destination leave residents on edge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several high-profile crimes in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination are leaving some residents of the area worried — and questioning city efforts to curb crime. David Hardy, a 40-year resident of the area, said he doesn’t like to be out at night anymore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For these Salvation Army volunteers, bell ringing and giving back is a longtime holiday tradition
For these Salvation Army volunteers, bell ringing and giving back is a longtime holiday tradition
HFD frees driver in early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
