ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
HONOLULU, HI
foxwilmington.com

Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat

A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki cold case murder pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Tudor Chirila, 77, pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder during an arraignment in First Circuit Court as he appeared virtually from Oahu Community Correctional Center. The former...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy