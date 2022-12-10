ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year

With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project

Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
WDTN

Ohio bar giving to kids, community with toy drive

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar in Ohio is doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families who stopped in dropped off an […]
CAMPBELL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy