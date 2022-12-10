Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
27 First News
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Woman wins $50K lottery prize in East Palestine
A lottery player in East Palestine is $50,000 richer.
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city's Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project
Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
Bond reduced for defendant in Youngstown bar shooting case
Bond has been reduced by for a man accused of wounding three people in a South Side bar.
Ohio bar giving to kids, community with toy drive
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar in Ohio is doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families who stopped in dropped off an […]
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter.
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
