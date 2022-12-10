ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
thecomeback.com

Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
InsideHook

The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines: Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence and Terrace Marshall Jr.

With the 14th installment of Monday Night Football complete, there are just four weeks left to go in the NFL’s regular season before the postseason begins. While we can’t get to everything — like Odell Beckham’s continued absence from an NFL roster — here are four of the top Week 14 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week, along with a clip of Detroit’s Jared Goff clinching a win for the Lions over the division-leading Minnesota Vikings with a throw to right tackle Penei Sewell.)
HuskyMaven

Huskies Go from Owning One Position to Creating 'Edge U'

Amid the collapse of the 2021 season, the University of Washington football team at least could turn to one unusual and upbeat development — it provided both first-team All-Pac-12 cornerbacks, as determined by a vote of the conference coaches. A year later, the Huskies have done the uncommon once...
