With the 14th installment of Monday Night Football complete, there are just four weeks left to go in the NFL’s regular season before the postseason begins. While we can’t get to everything — like Odell Beckham’s continued absence from an NFL roster — here are four of the top Week 14 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week, along with a clip of Detroit’s Jared Goff clinching a win for the Lions over the division-leading Minnesota Vikings with a throw to right tackle Penei Sewell.)

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO