Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women's Lacrosse Releases 2023 Schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame women’s lacrosse head coach Christine Halfpenny announced the 2023 slate on Monday (Dec. 12). The Irish head into the 2023 season ready to face five NCAA Tournament contenders, including defending National Champions, North Carolina, through their 15-game slate. The Irish...
Five-Star Cassandra Prosper Joins Notre Dame Women's Basketball Midseason
Five-star guard Cassandra Prosper has joined the Notre Dame women's basketball team and will begin playing with the Irish during the spring semester
Notre Dame football among favorites for Devin Leary
In a consistent trend for QBs in the portal, Dan Kilbridge of Bookies.com has Notre Dame football as a top landing spot for NC State transfer Devin Leary. The Notre Dame football program is listed at +400 odds or an implied probability of 20%, second in the race to Illinois at +250. Rounding out the top 5 for Leary’s services are Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia. While Alabama and Georgia have elite recruits waiting to get their chance as starting quarterbacks, Notre Dame, Missouri, and Illinois aren’t in that same boat. Though Notre Dame has some great recruits lined up, and a theoretical star in Tyler Buchner, things haven’t quite worked out for them at the position so far.
Tweets of fate: Prized prospect not coming to Penn State; but what about Lee?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There had been growing hope the past couple of weeks that Penn State might be able to flip prized in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher, but those hopes ended over the weekend. A wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania, Gallagher committed to West Virginia in May...
Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State
Although 31-3 score doesn’t show it, Nittany Lions had to work for their victory over the Beavers.
Notre Dame overwhelms Merrimack, Miles makes triple-double history
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Eleven players. Seven double-figures. One triple-double. That’s a rather simple — perhaps even unfair — way to describe No. 5 Notre Dame’s 108-44 domination of Merrimack on Saturday, one during which every player available to play found the bucket at least once.
Shumate Takes His Place Among the Greats
John Shumate, whose name adorns a number of categories in Notre Dame men’s basketball record books and who quite likely corralled the most iconic rebound in Fighting Irish history – the one that sealed the program’s halting of John Wooden’s and UCLA’s record-setting 88-game winning streak in January 1974 – saw his No. 34 raised to the rafters Sunday inside Purcell Pavilion, as Shumate became Notre Dame’s 10th former player elevated into the program’s prestigious Ring of Honor.
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
Safety Ji'Ayir Brown Named Penn State's MVP
Penn State on Sunday named safety Ji'Ayir Brown as its 2022 MVP, one of many awards the program announced at its annual banquet. Brown, a third-team all-Big Ten selection, is a captain and two-year starter, leading a defense that leads the nation in pass breakups and ranks second in pass efficiency. He is among 10 Lions to earn all-Big Ten honors.
Tommy Rees Talks Tyler Buchner, Replacing Michael Mayer, Deion Colzie, Notre Dame Bowl Prep
With less than three weeks to go until the Gator Bowl, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shared some thoughts on quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli and other offensive odds and ends
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
State College
Local Startup Lands State High, Penn State Grad on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List
A State College native and Penn State graduate is receiving national attention after finding himself included among the country’s most promising entrepreneurs. This month, Hunter Swisher landed on the 2023 Forbes “30 Under 30” list for social impact. Swisher, the founder and CEO of Phospholutions, is recognized among other recipients who are “leveraging business smarts to save the world.”
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Crowds turn out for the Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale, picking up bargains and a piece of history
Looking for a desk? Medicine balls? Perhaps a framed picture is more your style. Whether the motive is nostalgia, curiosity or bargain-hunting, this week’s furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn has something to offer. The historic Inn on Penn State’s University Park campus is slated for a change in ownership, and to get ready for that, the university's Lion Surplus opened the Inn for a sale this week, offering the public a chance to buy a piece of history — or at least a piece of furniture.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Marshall County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Winner Announced
The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner for Marshall County is Caleb Cullers from Bremen Public Schools. The announcement was made by the Marshall County Community Foundation. Caleb Cullers is the son of David and Kathy Cullers. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in...
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show
Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
