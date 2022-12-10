Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life
HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Houston-area teacher fired after allegedly pulling taser on student
'I'm going to tase the (expletive) out of this kid,' the teacher allegedly said.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
fox26houston.com
Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in 3 months
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique overnight, again. Burglars have targeted David Peck’s Boutique on Fountain View and San Felipe for the second time in three months. PREVIOUS: More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer,...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
KHOU
How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
KHOU
Happy 20th anniversary at KHOU 11, Deborah Duncan!
HOUSTON — Friday on Great Day Houston, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah Duncan! The last 14 were as the host of the long-running show, but started as a news anchor.
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you can
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
KHOU
HeARTfully Yours can help you gift a keepsake that will last a lifetime
HOUSTON — Artist Christopher Radko has emerged from a 15 year absence to make new holiday ornaments that have brought joy to homes all over the world. His message has always been to spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted ornaments that help people make personal memories they can cherish.
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
KHOU
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11
HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer
HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
KHOU
Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan
HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
KSAT 12
Houston-area mother dies after being struck by Porsche during walk with family, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area mother was walking with her family when she was struck by a Porsche and later died from her injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Rankin Road, according to...
'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence
The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
Comments / 3