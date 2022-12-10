ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life

HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in 3 months

HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique overnight, again. Burglars have targeted David Peck’s Boutique on Fountain View and San Felipe for the second time in three months. PREVIOUS: More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you can

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HeARTfully Yours can help you gift a keepsake that will last a lifetime

HOUSTON — Artist Christopher Radko has emerged from a 15 year absence to make new holiday ornaments that have brought joy to homes all over the world. His message has always been to spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted ornaments that help people make personal memories they can cherish.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11

HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer

HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan

HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX

