High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2022

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Central Catholic Tournament

Penn Hills 62, Moon 42

Gateway 62, Central Catholic 59

Delaware County Christian Tournament

Eden Christian Academy 63, The Christian Academy 54

Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament

At Franklin Regional

West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73

Franklin Regional 59, Carlynton 41

St. Joseph Tournament

Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 17

St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44

William Penn Tournament

Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46

Nonsection

Allderdice 92, Imani Christian 89

Aquinas Academy 68, Nazareth Prep 41

Armstrong 61, Knoch 54

Beaver 78, Freedom 24

Bentworth 66, Avella 50

Beth-Center 75, Waynesburg 71

Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47

Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Houston 45

Butler 64, Kiski Area 61

Carmichaels 80, California 56

Central Valley 62, Keystone Oaks 59

Chartiers Valley 80, Carrick 26

Deer Lakes 60, Yough 43

Derry 59, Connellsville 31

Ellwood City 52, Hopewell 34

Fox Chapel 42, Seneca Valley 35

Freeport 64, Leechburg 59

Peters Township 62, Hampton 53

Indiana 60, West Shamokin 49

Mars 75, Plum 44

McKeesport 75, Laurel Highlands 59

Mohawk 54, Hickory 52

Mt. Lebanon 69, Pine-Richland 48

North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Beaver Falls 41

Northgate 71, Propel Braddock Hills 54

Propel Montour at Cornell, ppd.

Riverside 62, Western Beaver 55

Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48

Serra Catholic 67, Sewickley Academy 37

Trinity 68, Fort Cherry 61

Union at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Uniontown 73, Thomas Jefferson 57

Washington 66, Elizabeth Forward 41

West Allegheny 76, Perry Traditional Academy 71

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic Tournament

Gateway vs. Moon, 2:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament

At Franklin Regional

Carlynton vs. Baldwin, 11:30 a.m.

West Mifflin vs. Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Springdale vs. Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston vs. St. Joseph, 8 p.m.

The Clash at New Castle

West Middlesex vs. Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.

Laurel at East Liverpool (OH), 4 p.m.

Armstrong at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City vs. Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

WCCA Shootout

At Hempfield

Derry vs.

, noon

Burrell vs. Monessen, 1:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

At Jeannette

Valley vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon

Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Jeannette, 3 p.m.

Yough vs. Norwin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Summit Academy at Johnstown, 1:15 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Delaware County Christian Tournament

Atlantic Christian 41, Eden Christian 29

She Got Game Classic

Latrobe at King’s Fork (VA), (n)

Shaler 63, Kennedy Catholic (NY) 56

Oakland Catholic at Doctor Phillips (FL), (n)

St. Joseph Tournament

North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38

St. Joseph 42, Ellwood City 37

University (WV) Tournament

University (WV) 70, Albert Gallatin 38

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7

Butler 63, Kiski Area 33

California at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Derry 53, Geibel 30

Fox Chapel 47, Seneca Valley 41

Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42

McGuffey 66, Uniontown 41

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42

Peters Township 64, Montour 37

Propel Montour at Cornell, ppd.

Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21

West Greene 55, Bentworth 30

Yough 49, Steel Valley 23

Saturday’s schedule

She Got Game Classic

Shaler at Lake Braddock (VA), 10:55 a.m.

North Catholic at King’s Fork (VA), 2 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at St. John’s (DC), 3:40 p.m.

Latrobe at George Marshall (VA), 3:55 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Ellwood City vs. Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.

North Hills vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

The Clash at New Castle

Neshannock vs. Shenango, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at McKeesport, 12 p.m.

South Park at Plum, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

High series: Michael Bartz (S) 690

Girls

Friday’s results

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 513

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Pine-Richland 28, Imhotep Charter 14

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Southern Columbia 37, Westinghouse 22

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.