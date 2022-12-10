ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Defense Keys Republic Road Win

Republic blanketed the Blair Oaks Falcons with tight man-to-man defense all day, pulling away in the second half for a 57-40 win in Wardsville Saturday. The Tigers held Falcon guard Zach Henry, who averaged 30 points per game coming into the day, to eight points. Guarded by Ahlante Askew much of the game, Henry got off only four shots, and one of them was a layup after a steal.
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos show a glimpse of Nixa’s Tour of Lights

NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 lineup for the Nixa Tour of Lights. The Nixa Tour of Lights is back again with the top 15 Christmas-decorated homes that were voted by residents. This year the chamber reduced last year’s numbers from 25 houses to only 15 to speed up the […]
NIXA, MO
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri

While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week. From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges. Updated: 14 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo

Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
JASPER COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues

Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

