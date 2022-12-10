Republic blanketed the Blair Oaks Falcons with tight man-to-man defense all day, pulling away in the second half for a 57-40 win in Wardsville Saturday. The Tigers held Falcon guard Zach Henry, who averaged 30 points per game coming into the day, to eight points. Guarded by Ahlante Askew much of the game, Henry got off only four shots, and one of them was a layup after a steal.

