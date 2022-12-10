Washington State coach Jake Dickert to serve as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach at L.A. Bowl

Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Juco offensive tackle Eliesa Pole commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Eliesa Pole, a juco offensive tackle with family ties to Washington State, committed Sunday to the Cougars' football program. The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder is the younger brother of former Cougars defensive lineman Toni Pole, who appeared in 35 games at WSU between 2011-13. Toni Pole is best remembered for his interception in overtime during the 2012 Apple Cup. His pick set up WSU's game-winning field goal.
First look: Seeking first bowl win since 2018, Washington State faces Mountain West champ Fresno State at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
What is it? Playing in its eighth bowl game since 2013, Washington State (7-5) will conclude its first full season under coach Jake Dickert in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Mountain West champion Fresno State (9-4). Where is it? SoFi Stadium – a state-of-the-art NFL venue and the third-year...
In-state athlete Leo Pulalasi commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Monday from Leo Pulalasi, one of the top prep players in the Evergreen State. Pulalasi is a three-star recruit and a top-100 prospect nationally as an "athlete" – an offensive utility player – and the No. 13-rated overall prospect in the state of Washington in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.com.
Washington State notebook: Cougs juggling transfers, coaching departures, recruiting trips and bowl prep
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has mixed feelings about the transfer portal. Over the past two weeks, 12 of his players announced their intentions to leave WSU and joined the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,500 players nationwide since the start of the month.
Reserve Washington State cornerback Justin Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Justin Anderson, a deep-reserve cornerback at Washington State, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Anderson appeared in three games over the past two seasons. He recorded two tackles, broke up one pass and forced a fumble against Arizona in 2021. Anderson joined the team in 2020, but did not play in his first year at WSU.
Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
Washington State can't complete late rally, falls to unbeaten UNLV
Washington State used efficient shooting to offset a slew of turnovers and crept back from a double-digit deficit in the second half Saturday, but unbeaten UNLV hung on late to deny the Cougars’ upset bid. The Rebels improved to 10-0, squeezing past WSU 74-70 during the Las Vegas Clash...
Eastern Washington long snapper Cody Clements masters craft, will play in FCS National Bowl
A couple of months ago, as Eastern Washington’s football team was preparing to face the Cal Poly Mustangs in California, the infamous performance earlier that afternoon by Weber State long snapper Grant Sands was brought to Cody Clements’ attention. Sands, in a game the Wildcats lost to Montana...
Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in 'critical condition' after reportedly suffering heart attack
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon. A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to "personal health issues." Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger...
Eastern Washington surrenders 23-point second-half lead in loss to South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Up by 23 points with just under 9 minutes to go, Eastern Washington lost 77-76 to South Dakota State on Saturday in nonconference men’s basketball play at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (4-7 overall) shot 60.8% in the second half and made all 15 of their...
UC Riverside's Zyon Pullin stuns Idaho with go-ahead basket in final seconds
MOSCOW – The UC Riverside Highlanders were determined not to let Idaho’s recent Big Sky Conference player of the week Isaac Jones beat them . It worked – barely – but it almost didn’t leave enough people to contain Big Sky leading scorer Divant’e Moffitt , who brought Idaho to the brink of an improbable comeback in the closing seconds.
