Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Report: North Texas' Mike Bloesch Will Be Cal's Offensive Line Coach
Bloesch was the Mean Green's offensive coordinator this past season. The Bears play North Texas in 2023
KCEN TV NBC 6
Crawford Pirates football team rallies together for teammate
CRAWFORD, Texas — There is some big spirit out of Crawford. A dominant dream season was cut one game too short as the Crawford Pirates fell to Hawley in the state semifinals on Thursday. But that night, it was more than a game. "They were gonna step up and...
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
When to expect rain over North Texas weekend & impacts from cold front on Saturday
Friday's rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that's how the weekend for the region is kicking off.
starlocalmedia.com
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image Body Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently...
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
