The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO