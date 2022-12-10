Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz seeks residents’ feedback as County Waste contract winds down
The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
Orange County cuts property taxes by almost $10M as sales-tax income soars
GOSHEN - Orange County property owners will see their county taxes drop in January after booming sales-tax income enabled officials to chop nearly $10 million in property taxes needed to support the county budget. The 2023 spending plan finalized this month anticipates Orange will rake in a whopping $75 million...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
greenwichfreepress.com
Proposed 8-30g Could Reduce from 386 Units to 220 Units If Greenwich Affordable Housing Trust Fund is Tapped
A new pre-application for a development of 220 residential units has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning on behalf of the owner of two lots in Pemberwick: 200 Pemberwick Rd and 0 Comly Ave. The pre-application would comply with the state affordable housing statute 8-30g as an “assisted housing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
preserve-ramapo.com
Airmont: Code violations pile up at Lee Drive house used as a shul
House at 4 Lee Drive Photo/ Steve Lieberman The Journal News. “A religious congregation continues to convert a single-family house into a synagogue despite piling up violation notices for lacking permits for construction and village land-use approvals, according to building department records. The mayor and four trustees are aware of...
yonkerstimes.com
New Yorkers Face Sticker Shock with their Home Heating Bills This Winter
Editor’s Note: As NY Governor Kathy Hochul releases an statewide energy plan on Dec. 19, New Yorkers are taking a look at their first heating bill for the winter, and regardless of whether you heat your home with Oil, Natural Gas or electric, prices are through the roof, with some bills doubled from last year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City court judge sues over denied religious exemption to COVID vaccine
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the New York State Unified Court System Office of Court Administration (OCA) over the COVID vaccination with which he refuses to be injected. Mora, a devout Catholic, says that the defendants have violated his...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers
Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
rocklanddaily.com
Another Community Gun Buyback Program
Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco and local law enforcement agencies have initiated another Community Gun Buyback program to help stop the violence. The gun buyback program is done in partnership with the Haverstraw and Stony Point Police Departments in cooperation with the Rockland County District Attorney's Office and the New York State police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
westmilfordmessenger.com
School opening delayed Monday
The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until...
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
