Dutchess County, NY

New Paltz seeks residents’ feedback as County Waste contract winds down

The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
PLATTEKILL, NY
Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY
Airmont: Code violations pile up at Lee Drive house used as a shul

House at 4 Lee Drive Photo/ Steve Lieberman The Journal News. “A religious congregation continues to convert a single-family house into a synagogue despite piling up violation notices for lacking permits for construction and village land-use approvals, according to building department records. The mayor and four trustees are aware of...
AIRMONT, NY
City court judge sues over denied religious exemption to COVID vaccine

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the New York State Unified Court System Office of Court Administration (OCA) over the COVID vaccination with which he refuses to be injected. Mora, a devout Catholic, says that the defendants have violated his...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored

NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
NEWBURGH, NY
Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers

Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
KINGSTON, NY
Another Community Gun Buyback Program

Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco and local law enforcement agencies have initiated another Community Gun Buyback program to help stop the violence. The gun buyback program is done in partnership with the Haverstraw and Stony Point Police Departments in cooperation with the Rockland County District Attorney's Office and the New York State police.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
School opening delayed Monday

The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until...
WEST MILFORD, NJ

