HILLSBOROUGH – Duke Farms was closed Sunday as a precaution while authorities searched for a wanted suspect from Pennsylvania who may have been in the area. Hillsborough police were alerted by detectives in Whitehall Township in the Lehigh Valley at about 4:49 a.m. Sunday that Alvin Williams, 42, of Whitehall and formerly of Monroe, may have been in the area of Duke Farms after the detectives said they had received a cellphone ping.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO