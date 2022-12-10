ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
Duke Farms in Hillsborough closed Sunday after report of fugitive in area

HILLSBOROUGH – Duke Farms was closed Sunday as a precaution while authorities searched for a wanted suspect from Pennsylvania who may have been in the area. Hillsborough police were alerted by detectives in Whitehall Township in the Lehigh Valley at about 4:49 a.m. Sunday that Alvin Williams, 42, of Whitehall and formerly of Monroe, may have been in the area of Duke Farms after the detectives said they had received a cellphone ping.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Dozens of bears die in Western Maryland, more expected by year end

Dec. 10—CUMBERLAND — More than two dozen bears in Western Maryland died in the past few months from conditions including vehicle impact and mange. According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, nonseasonal bear mortalities include:. July 16: Garrett...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Dec. 11—Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE

