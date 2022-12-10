ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo.

Recovering from Christmas tree shortage

MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison

Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex

A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat. Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding a school shooting. However, they say the girls did not have a plan, nor the means, to cause harm at the schools.
Arson arrest made after residential fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an Arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. 39-year-old Willie Nesby now faces a charge of residential arson according to court records filed Monday afternoon. Investigators tell me the fire broke out at...
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
Jackson County man facing arson charges

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.

One year since devastating Mayfield tornado

Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System

Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
