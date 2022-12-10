Read full article on original website
Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo.
Recovering from Christmas tree shortage
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, trying to break into Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a business. According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 800 block of East Main Street around 5 p.m. on December 4 for a reported business burglary in progress.
Teens accused of using stolen car, attempting to burglarize Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. They say when they...
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat. Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding a school shooting. However, they say the girls did not have a plan, nor the means, to cause harm at the schools.
Arson arrest made after residential fire in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an Arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. 39-year-old Willie Nesby now faces a charge of residential arson according to court records filed Monday afternoon. Investigators tell me the fire broke out at...
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
Student Santas helping thousands with gifts/meal this Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it’s also a time where people help their neighbors. That’s where Student Santas comes in as many families are paired up with people that take care of them for the Christmas holiday. Student Santas is...
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
Jackson County man facing arson charges
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
One year since devastating Mayfield tornado
Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo. Businesses in Uptown Jackson are helping their neighboring stores to give everyone a better Christmas experience. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs...
Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System
Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
