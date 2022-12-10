Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco, Southern Door
The week starts with a lighter-than-usual slate of girls' basketball games featuring local teams. Southern Door host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. in Brussels. Luxemburg-Casco hits the the road for an NEC rivalry matchup against Denmark at 7:00 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar girls can't catch Wabeno/Laona
The Gibraltar girls' basketball team faced the #7 Wabeno/Laona Rebels and could not keep up in a 62-25 loss. The Vikings were placed in a 38-10 hole to begin the second half thanks to balanced scoring throughout the Rebels' lineup. The Rebels finished with five players scoring at least eight points.
doorcountydailynews.com
Green Bay basketball teams enter week on a positive note
Both the men's and women's basketball teams are building on their positive momentum this week after picking up some important victories the last seven days. Every win is important for the men's team is their squad tries to gel with each other. After splitting their first two games of the week, the Phoenix posted a come-from-behind win against Kansas City 70-64. Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, while Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. The Phoenix will travel to St. Thomas to face the Tommies, beginning a seven-game road trip. GB will also visit Stanford, Oregon State, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Cleveland State.
doorcountydailynews.com
Voyageurs officially a shipwreck?
The closest thing to semi-professional soccer in Green Bay may not be returning after suspending their operations for the 2022 season. As of Thursday morning, the link for the Green Bay Voyageurs' website was broken. Social media channels have been quiet since the team's ownership group, which also operates Forward Madison FC and is slated to run the future Milwaukee USL Championship squad, announced that the Green Bay Voyageurs would not take the pitch in 2022.
doorcountydailynews.com
Northern Sky Theater hosting Door County Short Film Festival
One of Door County’s major performing art venues will be involved in presenting the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Festival. The Northern Sky Gould Theater in Fish Creek will host the event next February. The Sister Bay Advancement Association will partner with Northern Sky Theater as the festival will feature a full-length film and 30 short films. Northern Sky Theater Associate Managing Director Holly Feldman says the organization is excited to play host at the new Gould Center and do more guest events in the future.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
doorcountydailynews.com
Food pantries well stocked for holiday needs
Although the demand for food pantries can spike during the holidays, Clothe and Feed My People of Door County has yet to see an increase in families seeking help in the past few weeks. Executive Director Estella Huff says the pantry sees about 40 families utilizing the facility monthly. She says the community's generosity has kept the shelves relatively full, although canned foods and lunch meats are always welcomed.
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
WISN
Troubled 'P320' linked to 6 unintended shootings in Wisconsin
There are new questions surrounding the scope of the potential danger for police officers in Wisconsin because of the service weapons they carry on their hips every day: the Sig Sauer P320. The questions are fueled by an internal investigation in Brown County, Wisconsin, launched after a shooting Wednesday along...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County manure case gets new date, judge
A change in the judge will result in changing the date for three Kewaunee County men alleged to have improperly spread manure in Kewaunee County. Last week, farmer Johannes Wakker, manure hauler Greg Stodola, and agronomist Benjamin Koss were charged with conspiring to commit a crime, discharging liquid manure into state waterways, and falsifying written records related to the farm’s nutrient management plan. The complaint alleges Stodola far exceeded the manure spread on his farmland in late 2019. The amount so far exceeded what Wakker’s permit allowed, resulting in pollution discharges into tributaries leading to Lake Michigan with E. Coli bacteria readings as much as 100 times that would result in the closure of a public beach. The DOJ complaint further states that Stodola created a document that grossly underreported the manure spread by over 1.9 million gallons. Days after being charged with the crimes, Stodola, Koss, and Wakker asked for a new judge to be assigned to the case being tried in Kewaunee County. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wisnicky was Kewaunee County’s corporation counsel for separate cases against Wakker in February 2019 and February 2020. Door County Circuit Court Judge David Weber is now assigned to the case, and the new date for the initial appearance is February 1st, 2023.
doorcountydailynews.com
Why donate at Christmas?
As we get closer to the Christmas season most people’s thoughts are occupied with preparations for family gatherings and last-minute shopping ideas. For some however their minds are on recent life changing events which may have put them in dire financial times. They may be sitting down at their tables deciding whether to pay the heating bill or the mortgage payment. They may be choosing between gas in the car or supper.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 10, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Comments / 0