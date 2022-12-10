Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Grizzlies blow by short-handed Hawks
Tyus Jones had 22 points and a season-high 11 assists, and the host Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game, earning a 128-103 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jones was 8 for 14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, to go along with three steals. He...
Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade
On the latest episode of Open Floor, Rohan and Chris begin by discussing the early returns of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray trades from the summer. Which team is best positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season? They discuss Atlanta's chances. The following transcript is...
Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into stands
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing the ball into the stands a day earlier. Young chucked the ball in celebration after the Hawks' A.J. Griffin scored on a buzzer-beater to defeat the Bulls, 123-122 in overtime on Sunday in Atlanta. Young scored 19 points...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Atlanta Braves trade for catcher Sean Murphy, part ways with William Contreras, others
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-team trade that included the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas to Oakland, while catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager headed to Milwaukee. Oakland also acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee, while the Brewers received right-hander Joel Payamps from the A’s.
Twins Signing Catcher Christian Vazquez, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. On a day when a three-team trade involving one of the game’s best young catchers went down between the A’s, Braves and Brewers, the Twins have reportedly secured their backstop situation by agreeing to a deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to break the news, which is reportedly a three-year deal, per The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal.
