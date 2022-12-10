Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge From Grant Wahl's Sudden Death
Late Friday night the sporting world was rocked by the death of beloved sports journalist Grant Wahl. The longtime sports writer was covering a game between Argentina and the Netherlands during the World Cup in Qatar when he passed away. He was just 48 years old. Details surrounding his death...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves World Cup in tears as chances to win title are shattered by Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo left the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered after his Portugal team was shocked 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan
No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals what Argentina players told him after game as ex-Man Utd manager confirms retirement
LOUIS VAN GAAL revealed that he was teased by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the Netherland's defeat to Argentina on penalties. The Dutch crashed out of the World Cup after Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in the shoot-out. Wout Weghorst's dramatic late brace, including a 101st minute leveller,...
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar
England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
Gio Reyna’s ‘Lack of Effort’ Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder apologized to his teammates after a talking-to from a pair of veterans.
‘Always advance, never retreat’: Bill Foley seals Bournemouth takeover
Bill Foley has completed his takeover of Bournemouth from Maxim Demin after the deal was ratified by the Premier League
Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Argentina for disorderly conduct during quarterfinal against Netherlands
FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against both the Argentina soccer federation and the Netherlands for its players actions in what was a contentious ending to their World Cup quarterfinal match. FIFA charged Argentina in particular under the "order and security at matches" section of their disciplinary code. The quarterfinal...
Watch: New footage details the extent of the tunnel bust up between Weghorst and Messi – Aguero got involved too
Argentina’s huge row with the Netherlands following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final has been revealed in new footage. Despite an incredible comeback from the Netherlands in normal time where substitute Weghorst scored two late goals including an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time, Argentina won on penalties.
Harry Kane’s best chance of England glory faded with World Cup penalty miss vs France.. but he’s still an-time great
HARRY KANE will keep on believing. He has no choice. But in his heart of hearts, the England captain knows his best chance of glory with the national team has probably gone. And with it, perhaps, his best opportunity of winning a major trophy in his career. Kane will blame...
Pepe broke his hand in the match with Morocco, but it ended up getting to the final touch
Last night, December 10, the central defender of the Portuguese national team Pepe was injured during the quarterfinals of the World Cup against Morocco. To keep up with this, the 39-year-old veteran managed to finish the match. After the game, Pepe went to one of the hospitals in Doha, where...
