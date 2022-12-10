Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport holds 2nd annual Holly Jolly Block Party
Crosspoint Church in Gulfport hosted its second annual Holly Jolly Block Party Saturday. The free event had a variety of family fun attractions and plenty of goodies to go around. Santa Claus was able to make an appearance at the church. Games were set up for kids to win special...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival
Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army
Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
wxxv25.com
Outsiderz Jeep Club begins holiday tradition with inaugural Christmas parade
Outsiderz Jeep Club had its inaugural Christmas parade this weekend at Necos Family Market in Pass Christian. The event was initially planned for last year, but rain cancelled it. Saturday’s weather allowed the parade to roll. There were all sorts of jeeps and cars lined up all the way...
WLOX
Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year. More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi. “Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions...
WLOX
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
wxxv25.com
Oak trees illuminating Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs
Downtown Ocean Springs is dressed up for Christmas like never before. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is in the city with more.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
wxxv25.com
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
wxxv25.com
Winter Magic back at Biloxi High for the second year
For the second year, Biloxi High School is hosting their annual community holiday Winter Magic event. Joining us from the school’s courtyard, News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the festival.
wxxv25.com
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
wxxv25.com
Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic
Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
wxxv25.com
Humane Society of South Mississippi holding free pet vaccine clinic
The Humane Society of South Mississippi will host a free drive-thru vaccination clinic on Monday, December 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is for all residents in the community who have cats and dogs. Vaccines include DA2PP for dogs and FVRCP for cats as well as rabies vaccines....
wxxv25.com
No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi
The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile
On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
Comments / 0