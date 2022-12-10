ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Biloxi High School hosts 2nd annual Winter Magic Festival

Biloxi High School made it snow in South Mississippi at their annual Winter Magic Festival. For the second year, school clubs and organizations set up booths for the community to engage with students. Unlike last year, this year’s Winter Magic Festival was one night only. Twenty-two groups and 500...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power collects 100 bikes for Salvation Army

Mississippi Power Plant Watson employees collected 100 bikes and helmets for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This morning, Mississippi Power employees dropped off the bikes and helmets at the Salvation Army location in Gulfport. This is something the plant does every year to help with the Angel Tree. Fifty...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
ESCATAWPA, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hundreds of pets vaccinated at HSSM’s free vaccine clinic

Today, people waited in line all morning to get their pets vaccinated at the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s drive-thru event. The free event was held at HSSM’s Spay and Neuter Clinic on Highway 49. The clinic vaccinated about 220 pets and handed out vouchers for 170 more....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

No E. coli found, but boil water notice remains for City of Biloxi

The area of Biloxi, south of Back Bay, remains under a boil water notice. The area includes the Peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. The alert was prompted after a routine sample from a Back Bay water well showed the presence of E.coli bacteria. The Bradfort Street well was...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
BILOXI, MS

