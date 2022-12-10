ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Firefighter Awards photo

By Courtesy photo
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNkFe_0jdrNHD000

Several of the members of Cheyenne Fire Rescue who were honored during the department's first awards and promotion ceremony.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

DoorDash temporarily halts service in Cheyenne as winter storm approaches

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With severe winter weather on the horizon, food delivery service DoorDash is temporarily halting operations in a number of regions, including southeast Wyoming. The temporary suspension of services takes effect for Cheyenne at midnight Tuesday. Affected areas are Sterling, Fort Morgan and Yuma, Colorado; Scottsbluff, Sidney,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Capitol is lit up for the season with the holiday spirit- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.” As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to model Wyoming’s affordable housing template to fix its housing shortage.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
county17.com

Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol

Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
CHEYENNE, WY
99.9 The Point

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have snowy start to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may experience some snow to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 12, there will be a 10% chance of snow before 5 p.m. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 and north-northeast winds at 5–15 mph. This evening, there will be a 70% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with cloudy skies, a low of 12 and windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy